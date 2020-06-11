Hockey Dad are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Good Eye'

Listen

The Aussie band's new album is coming next month.

Hockey Dad have shared their new single, 'Good Eye'.

It's a track from the Aussie duo's upcoming album 'Brain Candy', due for release on 31st July via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

“The term good eye came from a tour we did around the USA," they explain. "We played a show in Philadelphia and the venue was batting cages. Every time someone missed a ball or made a mistake on that tour we would all say "good eye".

"The song is basically a gift from us to the other bands on that tour as a memento of the tour. The song itself is just about having that confidence to back yourself throughout tricky times. Watching your own back and trusting your own instincts."

