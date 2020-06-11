Subscribe to Upset
Hockey Dad are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Good Eye'

The Aussie band's new album is coming next month.
Published: 10:51 pm, June 11, 2020
Hockey Dad have shared their new single, 'Good Eye'.

It's a track from the Aussie duo's upcoming album 'Brain Candy', due for release on 31st July via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

“The term good eye came from a tour we did around the USA," they explain. "We played a show in Philadelphia and the venue was batting cages. Every time someone missed a ball or made a mistake on that tour we would all say "good eye".

"The song is basically a gift from us to the other bands on that tour as a memento of the tour. The song itself is just about having that confidence to back yourself throughout tricky times. Watching your own back and trusting your own instincts."

Give it a listen below.

