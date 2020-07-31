Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Hockey Dad are making a right old mess in their new video for 'Germaphobe'

The duo's new album has just landed.
Published: 11:27 am, July 31, 2020
Hockey Dad are making a right old mess in their new video for 'Germaphobe'

Hockey Dad have shared a new video for 'Germaphobe'.

It's a cut from the duo's just-dropped new full-length 'Brain Candy', out today via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

Drummer Billy Fleming says: “When we were making the demos, it was kind of exciting. I feel like there will definitely be an element of surprise when people hear it.” Bandmate and best friend Zach Stephenson adds “It’s important to keep the fear instilled in you as an artist. That sheer terror the night before something comes out is something you can’t replicate –and when people like it, it makes you even prouder of it.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Hinds have released a cover of The Clash's hit, 'Spanish Bombs'
Lamb of God have booked in a new UK headline tour
Mike Shinoda has shared the second instalment of his Twitch project, Dropped Frames
Hockey Dad: "A lot of the record is exploring getting older and facing changes"
Fontaines D.C.: "If you liked who we were on our first album, if you were hanging on to it - that hero is dead"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing