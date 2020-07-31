Hockey Dad are making a right old mess in their new video for 'Germaphobe'

Watch

The duo's new album has just landed.

Published: 11:27 am, July 31, 2020

Hockey Dad have shared a new video for 'Germaphobe'.

It's a cut from the duo's just-dropped new full-length 'Brain Candy', out today via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

Drummer Billy Fleming says: “When we were making the demos, it was kind of exciting. I feel like there will definitely be an element of surprise when people hear it.” Bandmate and best friend Zach Stephenson adds “It’s important to keep the fear instilled in you as an artist. That sheer terror the night before something comes out is something you can’t replicate –and when people like it, it makes you even prouder of it.”

Give it a watch below.