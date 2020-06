Listen

They're donating profits from merch to charity, too.

Published: 10:43 pm, June 19, 2020

Ho99o9 have released some new songs for Juneteenth.

In addition to dropping the tracks 'Christopher Dorner' and 'Pray or Prey', they're also donating profits from a new 7" and exclusive merch to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Campaign Zero, Advancement Project & Black Disability Coalition.

Have a gander at the band's Facebook post below.

Ho99o9's debut album 'United States of Horror' arrived in 2017, and more recently EP 'Cyber Warfare' landed last year.