Watch

Ho99o9 confront police violence with their new song, 'Pigs Want Me Dead'

There's a video, too.
Published: 6:15 pm, July 14, 2020
Ho99o9 have shared their powerful new single, 'Pigs Want Me Dead'.

Focussed on police brutality against the black community, the song arrives alongside a video that comes with the message warning of "extreme language, intense violence portrayed in a realistic manner and scenes that some viewers might find upsetting or triggering."

Check it out below.

Ho99o9's most recent album, 'United States of Horror', was released in 2017, followed by the EPs 'Cyber Cop [Unauthorized MP3.]' (2018) and 'Cyber Warfare' (2019).

