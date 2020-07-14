Ho99o9 confront police violence with their new song, 'Pigs Want Me Dead'

Watch

Published: 6:15 pm, July 14, 2020

Ho99o9 have shared their powerful new single, 'Pigs Want Me Dead'.

Focussed on police brutality against the black community, the song arrives alongside a video that comes with the message warning of "extreme language, intense violence portrayed in a realistic manner and scenes that some viewers might find upsetting or triggering."

Ho99o9's most recent album, 'United States of Horror', was released in 2017, followed by the EPs 'Cyber Cop [Unauthorized MP3.]' (2018) and 'Cyber Warfare' (2019).