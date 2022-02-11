Ho99o9 have announced a new album that features Corey Taylor, Saul Williams and more

Coming soon

The full-length was produced by Travis Barker.

Published: 2:05 pm, February 11, 2022

Ho99o9 have announced a new album.

'SKIN' - which features guest spots from Corey Taylor, Saul Williams and more, and was produced by Travis Barker - is set for release on 11th March via DTA Records.

The release will be followed by their taking part in Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow in May and June, alongside Cypress Hill. They’ve also just announced their own North American headline tour.

Check out new single, and opening track 'Nuge Snight' below - the record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Nuge Snight

2. Battery Not Included

3. The World, The Flesh, The Devil

4. Bite My Face Feat. Corey Taylor

5. Slo Bread Feat. Bun B

6. Protect My Bitch Pt. 2

7. …Speak Of The Devil

8. Skinhead Feat. Saul Williams

9. Lower Than Scum

10. Devil At The Crossroads

11. Limits Feat. Jasiah

12. Dead Or Asleep