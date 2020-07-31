Subscribe to Upset
Hinds have released a cover of The Clash's hit, 'Spanish Bombs'

"The Clash writing a song about our civil war made us feel honoured."
Published: 11:02 am, July 31, 2020
Hinds have covered The Clash's 'Spanish Bombs'.

The drop follows on from the recent release of the Madrid four-piece's third album, 'The Prettiest Curse'.

Carlotta Cosials explains: "We've always loved doing covers. Maybe 'cause it's the way we started, or maybe because there are so many good songs in the world already that we wish we had written! And we really enjoy Hindsifying them heheh. The Clash were my mom's forever favourite band and Ade's parents also, so it is always beautiful to connect generations through music.

"As spaniards, we don’t usually get shout outs in songs, like “New York” or “London”, so The Clash writing a song about our civil war made us feel honoured. We recorded it the last day of studio, pretty much live, while recording our third album."

Give it a listen below.

