Hinds have announced a seven-date UK & Ireland tour, including London's Electric Ballroom

Hinds have booked a new European tour.
The run is in support of their upcoming - but not yet fully announced - third album, which they've just teased with new single 'Riding Solo'
“feeling lonely is one of the most common human feelings, right?" says the band's accompanying statement. "well, being a musician doesn’t really help. your whole life is constantly moving and the only thing that remains is yourself. and dealing with yourself, oh gosh, we all know how boring and angering that can be.
"riding solo is about this. about us. perpetually on the move, being everywhere and nowhere at the same time. surrounded by strangers most time of the day, being 9 hours time difference from our people and what we call home, living and dying por y para la música.”
Check out 'Riding Solo' below, and catch the group live at the following:
APRIL
13 Brighton, UK @ CHALK
15 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon
16 Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
18 Dublin, Eire @ The Grand Social
20 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
21 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
22 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
24 Paris, France @ Badaboum
25 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
27 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
28 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
29 Berlin, Germany @ Lido
30 Munich, Germany @ Backstage Club