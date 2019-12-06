Hinds have announced a seven-date UK & Ireland tour, including London's Electric Ballroom

On tour

They're on the road next April.

Published: 9:51 pm, December 06, 2019

Hinds have booked a new European tour.

The run is in support of their upcoming - but not yet fully announced - third album, which they've just teased with new single 'Riding Solo'

“feeling lonely is one of the most common human feelings, right?" says the band's accompanying statement. "well, being a musician doesn’t really help. your whole life is constantly moving and the only thing that remains is yourself. and dealing with yourself, oh gosh, we all know how boring and angering that can be.

"riding solo is about this. about us. perpetually on the move, being everywhere and nowhere at the same time. surrounded by strangers most time of the day, being 9 hours time difference from our people and what we call home, living and dying por y para la música.”

Check out 'Riding Solo' below, and catch the group live at the following:



APRIL

13 Brighton, UK @ CHALK

15 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon

16 Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

18 Dublin, Eire @ The Grand Social

20 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

21 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

22 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

24 Paris, France @ Badaboum

25 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

27 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

28 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

29 Berlin, Germany @ Lido

30 Munich, Germany @ Backstage Club