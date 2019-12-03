Subscribe to Upset
Hinds are back with a new single, check out 'Riding Solo' now

They've a new album on the way.
Published: 3:54 pm, December 03, 2019
Hinds are back with a new single, check out 'Riding Solo' below.

The first taster from their upcoming third album, expected next year, the song was produced by Jenn Decilveo (Bat for Lashes, Anne-Marie) in New York, and arrives with a video directed by Keane Shaw.

“feeling lonely is one of the most common human feelings, right?" Says the band's accompanying statement. "well, being a musician doesn’t really help. your whole life is constantly moving and the only thing that remains is yourself. and dealing with yourself, oh gosh, we all know how boring and angering that can be.

"riding solo is about this. about us. perpetually on the move, being everywhere and nowhere at the same time. surrounded by strangers most time of the day, being 9 hours time difference from our people and what we call home, living and dying por y para la música.”

