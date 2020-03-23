Highly Suspect have teamed up with actor Tony Cavalero for their new 'These Days' video

Watch

Published: 10:05 pm, March 23, 2020

Highly Suspect have released a new video for 'These Days'.

The clip stars Tony Cavalero (HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, The Dirt, and School of Rock), and features a dinner that takes a bit of a turn.

"I’ve been a huge fan of Johnny and the Highly Suspect crew for years now," says Tony. "Their lyrics and musical stylings are both prolific and brilliant! It was such an honor and a privilege to collaborate with them on this video. I’m super grateful for Highly Suspect having me.

"My character represents the point of view of the “everyman,” in a situation that represents a much bigger picture. I love the juxtaposition between what is presented and what’s really happening behind the scenes. It’s that kind of hypocrisy that we’re really struggling with in society right now and a topic that really plays out in The Righteous Gemstones as well. 'These Days' is releasing at the ripe time where I think everyone is going to relate!”

Give it a watch below.