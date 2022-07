Listen

She's recently launched her new project, HEVENSHE.

Published: 2:55 pm, July 29, 2022

Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall has released a second solo single under her HEVENSHE moniker.

'Trying Not To Feel' follows on from 'No One Will Ever Love You’, released last month, with more new music and live plans on the way.

"Tonight Alive is a shared dream, but HEVENSHE is solely mine," Jenna comments. "I’m fortunate enough to say my dreams have come true, but it only makes me want to keep dreaming."

Check out the new single below.