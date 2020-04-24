Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

Here's the new issue of Upset, with PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance, Enter Shikari and more!

There's also Trivium, Angels and Airwaves, Diet Cig - loads!
Published: 12:00 pm, April 24, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.
Here's the new issue of Upset, with PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance, Enter Shikari and more!

Generally, these magazine announcements are pretty generic. Don’t worry, you’re not hurting our feelings thinking that. A quick intro to what’s in the issue and on we go. But this month feels very different.

At the time of writing, we’re currently in a period of uncertainty due to the spread of coronavirus. Festivals and tours are being cancelled as countries shut borders and cancel mass gatherings. There’s an expectation some of the stuff covered in this very issue might actually never happen - and some of it has already changed since we sent it to the printers - but right now, we simply do not know for sure.

Taking centre stage and sounding bigger and better than ever before, she's not the only one blessing us with exciting new music. This month, we've also got Boston Manor, Trivium, Dance Gavin Dance, Diet Cig, Angels and Airwaves, Enter Shikari, Cold Years and loads, loads more. There's two brilliant new bands - Belmont and Reminders - in About To Break, a pre-album catch up with Yours Truly, everything you need to know about the new album from Aussie legends Violent Soho, and Milk Teeth's teenage playlist faves.

The new issue of Upset is out RIGHT NOW. Obviously, getting to our usual stockists is somewhat of a challenge - but you can still order a copy direct from us, below, and we'll get it through your letterbox quick sharp. You can also read digitally on Issuu here. As it stands, our plan is to keep bringing you magazines no matter what over the next few months, so all your support is very much appreciated. There’ll probably be all kinds of changes, but one thing we can be sure of - the need for decent music never stops. We’ll be back at the front of a packed show before we know it.

May 2020
Grab this issue

May 2020

Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance, Enter Shikari, Trivium, Angels & Airwaves, Diet Cig and loads more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Xcerts, Jamie Lenman and more are taking part in new online festival, Homeschool
Knuckle Puck have announced their new album '20/20', and dropped teaser single 'RSVP'
The Ghost Inside are back with a new self-titled album
Man Overboard’s Nik Bruzzese has launched a new solo project with two debut singles
Silverstein have shared a video for their Princess Nokia team-up, 'Madness'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing