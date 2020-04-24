Here's the new issue of Upset, with PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance, Enter Shikari and more!

New issue

Published: 12:00 pm, April 24, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Generally, these magazine announcements are pretty generic. Don’t worry, you’re not hurting our feelings thinking that. A quick intro to what’s in the issue and on we go. But this month feels very different.

At the time of writing, we’re currently in a period of uncertainty due to the spread of coronavirus. Festivals and tours are being cancelled as countries shut borders and cancel mass gatherings. There’s an expectation some of the stuff covered in this very issue might actually never happen - and some of it has already changed since we sent it to the printers - but right now, we simply do not know for sure.

Taking centre stage and sounding bigger and better than ever before, she's not the only one blessing us with exciting new music. This month, we've also got Boston Manor, Trivium, Dance Gavin Dance, Diet Cig, Angels and Airwaves, Enter Shikari, Cold Years and loads, loads more. There's two brilliant new bands - Belmont and Reminders - in About To Break, a pre-album catch up with Yours Truly, everything you need to know about the new album from Aussie legends Violent Soho, and Milk Teeth's teenage playlist faves.

The new issue of Upset is out RIGHT NOW. Obviously, getting to our usual stockists is somewhat of a challenge - but you can still order a copy direct from us, below, and we'll get it through your letterbox quick sharp. You can also read digitally on Issuu here. As it stands, our plan is to keep bringing you magazines no matter what over the next few months, so all your support is very much appreciated. There’ll probably be all kinds of changes, but one thing we can be sure of - the need for decent music never stops. We’ll be back at the front of a packed show before we know it.