Here's another new All Time Low banger, 'Melancholy Kaleidoscope'

It serves as the fourth preview of the upcoming 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.

Published: 8:06 am, March 26, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Current Upset cover stars All Time Low have shared another taster of their forthcoming abum.

'Melancholy Kaleidoscope' is a typical shot of pop punk pep, and serves as the fourth preview of the upcoming 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which is due to drop on 3rd April. We've already heard previous offerings 'Getaway Green', 'Sleeping In' and 'Some Kind of Disaster'.

In an update on Twitter Alex Gaskarth explains he "knows it's weird to put a record out now but we felt like it was important because what everyone is going through is a shared experience and we made this record to make people feel good".