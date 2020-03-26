Here's another new All Time Low banger, 'Melancholy Kaleidoscope'

Current Upset cover stars All Time Low have shared another taster of their forthcoming abum.
'Melancholy Kaleidoscope' is a typical shot of pop punk pep, and serves as the fourth preview of the upcoming 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which is due to drop on 3rd April. We've already heard previous offerings 'Getaway Green', 'Sleeping In' and 'Some Kind of Disaster'.
In an update on Twitter Alex Gaskarth explains he "knows it's weird to put a record out now but we felt like it was important because what everyone is going through is a shared experience and we made this record to make people feel good".
A statement about Wake Up Sunshine 💛 pic.twitter.com/orJ7eXM0Hx— NEW ALBUM BOYS ☀️ (@AllTimeLow) March 21, 2020
You can check out 'Melancholy Kaleidoscope', and grab a copy of our new issue direct to your door worldwide, below.
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.