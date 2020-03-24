The Heavy Music Awards have moved to September

HMAs 2020

They were originally planned for May, but have moved to avoid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 8:00 am, March 24, 2020

The Heavy Music Awards have moved to 3rd September.

The ceremony was originally due to take place at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on Thursday 21st May, but it's shifted back due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

An official statement reads: "Following current official government advice requesting people to avoid non-essential travel and non-essential social contact - Heavy Group have taken the decision to temporarily postpone The Heavy Music Awards 2020 until Thursday 03 September 2020 at London O2 Forum Kentish Town. The safety of the fans, artists, partners and dedicated crew who make it all possible will always be our primary concern.

"The voting window has been extended until Friday 5 June, all votes and ticket lottery entries already cast will remain valid. We look forward to celebrating the power of music and the entire landscape of talent across the rock community, in the inclusive environment that The Heavy Music Awards is proud to be a part of."

Leading this year's nominees are Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Rammstein, garnering four nominations each. Other names with nods include the likes of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Fever 333, Poppy, Enter Shikari, Architects, Employed To Serve, BABYMETAL and more.



You can vote in this year's Heavy Music Awards here.



The complete list of nominees reads:



Best Album presented by Amazon Music

Babymetal - Metal Galaxy (Produced by Kobametal)

Bring Me The Horizon - amo (Produced by Oliver Sykes & Jordan Fish)

Dinosaur Pile-Up - Celebrity Mansions (Produced by Larry Hibbitt)

Sleep Token - Sundowning (Produced by George Lever)

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind (Produced by Greg Fidelman)

Tool - Fear Inoculum (Produced by Joe Barresi)

While She Sleeps - So What? (Produced by Carl Bown)



Best UK Band

Architects

Bring Me The Horizon

Bury Tomorrow

Employed to Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venom Prison

While She Sleeps



Best International Band presented by eOne

Fever 333

The Interrupters

Parkway Drive

Rammstein

Slipknot

Stray From The Path

Tool



Best Live Band presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town

Amon Amarth

Behemoth

Brutus

Fever 333

Parkway Drive

Rammstein

Slipknot



Best UK Breakthrough Band presented by Primordial Radio

Cold Years

Higher Power

Hot Milk

Ithaca

Lotus Eater

Nova Twins

Pengshui



Best International Breakthrough Band

The Hu

Jesus Piece

Polaris

Simple Creatures

SKYND

Stand Atlantic

Thornhill



Best Album Artwork

Baroness - Gold & Grey by John Dyer Baizley

Blood Incantation - Hidden History Of The Human Race by Bruce Pennington

Bring Me The Horizon - amo by Darren Oorloff

Cattle Decapitation - Death Atlas by Wes Benscoter

Korn - The Nothing by Tension Division

Rammstein - Rammstein by Jes Larson

Venom Prison - Samsara by Eliran Kantor



Best Video

Bring Me The Horizon - In The Dark (Directed by Oliver Sykes)

Creeper - Born Cold (Directed by Oscar Sansom)

Don Broco - Action (Directed by Benjamin Roberds)

Enter Shikari - Stop the Clocks (Directed by Polygon)

Poppy ft. Fever 333 - Scary Mask (Directed by Titanic Sinclair)

Rammstein - Deutschland (Directed by Specter Berlin)

Slipknot - Unsainted (Directed by Shawn Crahan)



Best Festival presented by Ticketmaster

2000 Trees

ArcTanGent

Bloodstock Open Air

Download Festival

Hellfest Open Air

Roadburn

Slam Dunk Festival



Best Photographer

Sarah Louise Bennett

Corinne Cumming

Paul Harries

Jennifer McCord

Jake Owens

Sabrina Ramdoyal

Ester Segarra



Best Producer

Carl Bown

Romesh Dodangoda

Greg Fidelman

Adam 'Nolly' Getgood

Larry Hibbitt

George Lever

Catherine Marks