HEALTH have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album - EKKSTACY collab, 'STILL BREATHING'

The band's collab-filled new album is coming next month.

Published: 3:57 pm, March 17, 2022

HEALTH have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album.

'STILL BREATHING' is a collaboration with EKKSTACY, and it appears on the band's upcoming full-length 'DISCO4 :: PART II', set for release on 8th April via Loma Vista Recordings. The record also features their recent collaborations with Nine Inch Nails, Poppy and more.

The trackisting reads:



01. HEALTH x Poppy - “DEAD FLOWERS”

02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - “ISN’T EVERYONE”

03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - “MURDER DEATH KILL”

04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - “IDENTITY”

05. HEALTH x Lamb of God - “COLD BLOOD”

06. HEALTH x The Body - “AD 1000”

07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - “PAGAN ICONZ”

08. HEALTH x Street Sects - “THE JOY OF SECT”

09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - “STILL BREATHING”

10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - “NO ESCAPE”

11. HEALTH x Perturbator - “EXCESS”

12. HEALTH - “THESE DAYS”



The band are touring the UK this April, too.



Check out 'STILL BREATHING' below.