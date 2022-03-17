Subscribe to Upset
HEALTH have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album - EKKSTACY collab, 'STILL BREATHING'

The band's collab-filled new album is coming next month.
Published: 3:57 pm, March 17, 2022
HEALTH have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album.

'STILL BREATHING' is a collaboration with EKKSTACY, and it appears on the band's upcoming full-length 'DISCO4 :: PART II', set for release on 8th April via Loma Vista Recordings. The record also features their recent collaborations with Nine Inch Nails, Poppy and more.

The trackisting reads:

01. HEALTH x Poppy - “DEAD FLOWERS”
02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - “ISN’T EVERYONE”
03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - “MURDER DEATH KILL”
04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - “IDENTITY”
05. HEALTH x Lamb of God - “COLD BLOOD”
06. HEALTH x The Body - “AD 1000”
07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - “PAGAN ICONZ”
08. HEALTH x Street Sects - “THE JOY OF SECT”
09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - “STILL BREATHING”
10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - “NO ESCAPE”
11. HEALTH x Perturbator - “EXCESS”
12. HEALTH - “THESE DAYS”

The band are touring the UK this April, too.

Check out 'STILL BREATHING' below.

