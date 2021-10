Listen

It's the latest in a long line of collabs for the band.

Published: 3:19 pm, October 21, 2021

HEALTH have teamed up with Poppy for their new single, 'Dead Flowers'.

Out now via Loma Vista Recordings, it's the band's third single of 2021 following Nine Inch Nails collab 'ISN’T EVERYONE', and 'ANTI-LIFE (ft. Chino Moreno)' from the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

Both 'DEAD FLOWERS' and 'ISN’T EVERYONE' will appear on their forthcoming album 'DISCO4 :: PART II', a sequel to 2020’s collaboration debut 'LP DISCO4 :: PART I'.

Check out the new track below.