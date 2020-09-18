Subscribe to Upset
HEALTH have announced their new album, 'DISCO4 :: PART I' - feat. collabs with 100gecs, The Soft Moon and more

Check out new single 'CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.'..
Published: 2:16 pm, September 18, 2020
HEALTH have announced their new album, 'DISCO4 :: PART I'.

Due for release on 16th October via Loma Vista Recordings, the new effort collates all of the LA-based band's collaborations since 2017, alongside three new ones with 100gecs, The Soft Moon, and Brothel, and also new HEALTH single, 'CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.'.

“In the past each HEALTH LP has been accompanied by a corresponding remix record," the band explain. "This time, despite being called DISCO 4 in the interest of continuity, we offer you a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire. Also, FUCK 2020.”

The tracklisting reads:

1. HEALTH - “CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0”
2. HEALTH, Perturbator - “BODY/PRISON”
3. HEALTH, 100 Gecs - “POWER FANTASY”
4. HEALTH, Ghostemane - “JUDGEMENT NIGHT”
5. HEALTH, Youth Code - “INNOCENCE”
6. HEALTH, Full of Hell - “FULL OF HEALTH”
7. HEALTH, The Soft Moon - “COLORS”
8. HEALTH, JPEGMAFIA - “HATE YOU”
9. HEALTH, Brothel - “D.F. LOOKS”
10. HEALTH, Soccer Mommy - “MASS GRAVE”
11. HEALTH, Xiu Xiu - “DELICIOUS APE”
12. HEALTH, NOLIFE - “HARD TO BE A GOD”

