HEALTH have announced their new album, featuring collabs with Poppy, Lamb Of God, HO99O9 and more

It's coming in April.
Published: 2:50 pm, February 17, 2022
HEALTH have announced their new album, 'DISCO4 :: PART II'.

The follow-up to 2020's 'DISCO4 :: PART I', it will be released on 8th April via Loma Vista Recordings, featuring their recent collaborations with Nine Inch Nails and Poppy alongside new tracks with Lamb of God, The Body and more.

The trackisting reads:

01. HEALTH x Poppy - “DEAD FLOWERS”
02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - “ISN’T EVERYONE”
03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - “MURDER DEATH KILL”
04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - “IDENTITY”
05. HEALTH x Lamb of God - “COLD BLOOD”
06. HEALTH x The Body - “AD 1000”
07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - “PAGAN ICONZ”
08. HEALTH x Street Sects - “THE JOY OF SECT”
09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - “STILL BREATHING”
10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - “NO ESCAPE”
11. HEALTH x Perturbator - “EXCESS”
12. HEALTH - “THESE DAYS”

The band are touring the UK this April, too.

