Hayley Williams is bringing Petals For Armor to the UK for a set at The Great Escape, and a London show

Festivals

Published: 3:00 pm, March 05, 2020

Hayley Williams is going to play The Great Escape, and a night in London.

Performing in Brighton at The Beach on Friday 15th May, she joins a bill that already features Conjurer, Best Coast, Fontaines DC, Do Nothing, Dream Nails, Nasty Cherry, Bambara, Delaire the Liar, Demob Happy, Egyptian Blue, John, Miss June, People Club, and loads more. It'll be followed by a London gig the next day, at Electric Brixton.

Hayley comments: “Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.

"It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience."

The Great Escape takes place from 13th-16th May across loads of venues in Brighton.