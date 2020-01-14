Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Are we getting new music next week??
Published: 3:49 pm, January 14, 2020
Hayley Williams is continuing to tease her new solo project, Petals For Armor.

She's posted loads of teasers over the past few weeks, with both social updates and IRL posters. The latest update - which you can see below - once again pushes the date 22nd January 2020, so it seems likely we'll get the first proper taste new music next week.

Hayley first announced the project at the end of last year, in which she claimed: “I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January."

Keep an eye out for more news soon.

