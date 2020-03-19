Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Check out Hayley Williams' new Petals For Armor song, 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' - it features boygenius

Hurray!
Published: 4:00 pm, March 19, 2020
Check out Hayley Williams' new Petals For Armor song, 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' - it features boygenius

Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song.

The latest from her upcoming debut solo album - following the likes of 'Simmer', 'Leave It Alone' and 'Cinnamon' - 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' features on 'Petals For Armor', which is set to drop on 8th May.

Hayley previously announced she was coming over for a European tour around the release, playing both a set a The Great Escape on Friday 15th May, and London's Electric Brixton the following day, but it given all the postponements this week it seems pretty unlikely now.

“Wow. I am going on tour," she said at the time. "Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.

"It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience."

Keep an eye out for more news 'soon'.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour for the end of the year
Dream Nails battle anti-LGBT hate crime with their new single, 'Kiss My Fist'
Lamb Of God have shared a new video for 'Memento Mori'
All Time Low have released a new video for 'Getaway Green'
Silverstein have announced some rescheduled North American tour dates
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing