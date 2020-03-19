Check out Hayley Williams' new Petals For Armor song, 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' - it features boygenius

Listen

Published: 4:00 pm, March 19, 2020

Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song.

The latest from her upcoming debut solo album - following the likes of 'Simmer', 'Leave It Alone' and 'Cinnamon' - 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' features on 'Petals For Armor', which is set to drop on 8th May.

Hayley previously announced she was coming over for a European tour around the release, playing both a set a The Great Escape on Friday 15th May, and London's Electric Brixton the following day, but it given all the postponements this week it seems pretty unlikely now.

“Wow. I am going on tour," she said at the time. "Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.

"It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience."

Keep an eye out for more news 'soon'.