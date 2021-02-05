Subscribe to Upset
Hayley Williams has released her new album ‘FLOWERS for VASES / descansos’

New! Music!
Published: 1:19 pm, February 05, 2021
Hayley Williams has released her new album ‘FLOWERS for VASES / descansos’.

The follow-up to last year's solo debut 'Petals For Armor', but billed as a sort-of prequel, the new full-length was recorded at Hayley's Nashville home.

"This isn’t really a follow-up to Petals For Armor. If anything, it’s a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals. The meaning of the album as a whole is maybe entirely different from diving into each song in particular," she explains.

"for me, there’s no better way to tackle these individual subjects other than holistically. The ways I’ve been given time (forcibly, really) to stew on certain pains long enough to understand that they in fact, need to be released…indefinitely. I may never have been offered such a kindness; an opportunity to tend to the seeds I’d planted, to harvest, and to weed or prune what is no longer alive, in order to make space for the living. I wrote and performed this album in its entirety. That’s a career first for me. I recorded it at my home in Nashville, the home at which I’ve resided since Paramore released After Laughter. 2020 was really hard but I’m alive and so my job is to keep living and help others to do the same.”

Check it out below.

