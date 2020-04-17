Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor track, 'Why We Ever'

Listen

An album arrives next month.

Published: 9:03 am, April 17, 2020

Hayley Williams has shared another new track, 'Why We Ever'.

It's the latest in a long line of songs from her new Petals For Armor solo project, which she's releasing as a series of EPs before an album arrives next month.

“I was at the lowest point I’d been in some time. My sadness shows,” Hayley says of the new cut. “Now I look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where I hold myself accountable for learning to love better. I’ve let myself down a lot in love. This was the start of recognizing bad patterns and acknowledging that I’m ready to grow out of them.”

Give it a listen below; the 'Petals For Armor' full-length arrives on 8th May.