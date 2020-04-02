Subscribe to Upset
Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song - check out 'Over Yet'

Her new album's coming next month.
Published: 8:48 pm, April 02, 2020
Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song.

The latest from her upcoming debut solo album - following the likes of 'Simmer', 'Leave It Alone' and 'Cinnamon', and 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' - 'Over Yet' features on 'Petals For Armor', which is set to drop on 8th May.

Hayley previously announced she was coming over for a European tour around the release, playing both a set a The Great Escape (which is now cancelled) and London's Electric Brixton. Keep an eye out for more news soon.

Check out 'Over Yet' below.

