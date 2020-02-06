Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Paramore's Hayley Williams has debuted her new solo track 'Cinnamon'

Plus! There's an EP!
Published: 5:03 pm, February 06, 2020
Hayley Williams has dropped a new taster from her upcoming solo album.

'Cinnamon' follows on from her first cuts 'Simmer' and 'Leave It Alone', with all three appearing on her forthcoming debut album 'Petals For Armor', which is out on 8th May.

But! That's not all! A five-song EP has also appeared on Apple Music (UPDATE: And now Spotify, have a listen below), suggesting the album is going to be dropped in segments. 

"Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR," Williams has previously explained. "I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record."

Check out 'Cinnamon' below.

