Listen

The cover originally appeared on a compilation to promote voting.

Published: 10:39 am, April 23, 2021

Hayley Williams' cover of 'Colour Me In' has been given a proper digital release.

The song - the original of which opens Broadcast's 2003 album 'Haha Sound' - was given a new spin for last year's Voter Registration compilation 'Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy'.

The 40-track album featuring previously unreleased recordings was briefly available on Bandcamp, and also featured contributions from Soccer Mommy, Death Cab For Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Best Coast, Jay Som, Courtney Barnett and loads more.

Check out the cover below.