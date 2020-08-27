Coming soon

'15 x 15' will arrive in full on 30th October.

Published: 1:12 pm, August 27, 2020

Hassle Records have unveiled the third and final instalment of their reissues series.

'15 x 15' will arrive in full on 30th October, featuring special editions of albums from the label's back catalogue.

The first five records include Juliette and the Licks, Casey, frnkiero andthe cellabration, Tubelord, and We Are The Ocean, with the second batch featuring Lonely The Brave, Four Year Strong, Cancer Bats, Petrol Girls and Turbowolf.

The third set meanwhile, will include Trash Talk, Brutus (pictured), Rolo Tomassi, Press Club, and Blakfish. The details are as follows:



A - Trash Talk 'Eyes & Nines' (HOFF093 / Jun '10)

Limited hand-numbered copies // Black & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



S - Brutus 'Burst' (HOFF240 / Feb '17)

Limited hand-numbered copies // Lilac & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



S - Rolo Tomassi 'Hysterics' (HOFF055 / Sep '08) / 'Cosmology' (HOFF089 / May '10)

Limited hand-numbered copies // Blue & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl Double vinyl, first time packaged together



L - Press Club 'Late Teens' (HOFF290 / Jan '19)

Limited hand-numbered copies // Mint & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



E - Blakfish 'Champions' (HOFF068 / Aug '09)

Limited hand-numbered copies // Pink & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl

