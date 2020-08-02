Coming soon

There's still more to come.

Published: 4:55 pm, August 02, 2020

Hassle Records have announced the second instalment of their reissues series.

'15 x 15' will arrive in full on 30th October, featuring special editions of albums from the label's back catalogue.

The first five records include Juliette and the Licks, Casey, frnkiero andthe cellabration, Tubelord, and We Are The Ocean, with the second just-announced batch featuring Lonely The Brave, Four Year Strong, Cancer Bats, Petrol Girls and Turbowolf.

Co-owner Wez explains: "2020 marks 15 years of Hassle Records. So, we wanted to celebrate. It only seems like yesterday that we had to change the label's name (for bullshit legal reasons) and start again. But we got off to a great start putting out the Juliette Lewis EP ‘...Like A Bolt Of Lightning ‘ as the first release. And it’s been a great musical journey ever since. Never wanting be constrained by a ‘genre sound’, we work with artists and music that we simply love, and from there we just hope that other people will also love the records that we put out. This ethos has been the ultimate foundation in the label's history from the start.

"To that end, for our 15th anniversary we have decided to re-issue 15 records from varying parts of our history and catalogue, all as limited vinyl-only releases. Hopefully our choices accurately represent what a diverse sound we have to the label, and that the passion we have for the music and the bands shines through."

15 X 15 PART II



Lonely The Brave 'The Day's War (Victory Edition)

Limited hand-numbered copies // Turquoise & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl

Double vinyl, first ever pressing of expanded edition



Four Year Strong 'Rise Or Die Trying'

Limited hand-numbered copies // Purple & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



Cancer Bats 'Birthing The Giant'

Limited hand-numbered copies // Chocolate & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



Petrol Girls 'Cut & Stitch' // 'The Future Is Dark'

Limited hand-numbered copies // Green & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl

Double vinyl, first time packaged together



Turbowolf 'Turbowolf'

Limited hand-numbered copies // Yellow & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl