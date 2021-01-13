News

Feat. vinyl from Brutus, Phoxjaw, We Are The Ocean, Kerbdog and Rolo Tomassi.

Hassle Records has launched a new charity test pressing raffle.

Among the prizes you can find rare vinyl from Brutus, Phoxjaw, We Are The Ocean, Kerbdog and Rolo Tomassi.

"These were all used to approve the original vinyl pressing of the release prior to manufacture and are incredibly rare," the label explain.

With tickets costing £5 each, proceeds are going to each partaking artist's chosen charity - such as Macmillan Cancer Support (chosen by Phoxjaw), and the Music Venue Trust (chosen by Rolo Tomassi).

Visit hasslerecords.com to enter. The raffle will close at 23.59 GMT on Sunday 17th January, with the winners picked at random the following day.