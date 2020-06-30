Coming soon

Published: 10:44 pm, June 30, 2020

Hassle Records are celebrating 15 years with a new series of reissues.

'15 x 15' will arrive on 30th October, featuring special editions of albums from the label's back catalogue. The first five include Juliette and the Licks, Casey, frnkiero andthe cellabration, Tubelord, and We Are The Ocean, with more to be announced soon.

Co-owner Wez explains: "2020 marks 15 years of Hassle Records. So, we wanted to celebrate. It only seems like yesterday that we had to change the label's name (for bullshit legal reasons) and start again. But we got off to a great start putting out the Juliette Lewis EP ‘...Like A Bolt Of Lightning ‘ as the first release. And it’s been a great musical journey ever since. Never wanting be constrained by a ‘genre sound’, we work with artists and music that we simply love, and from there we just hope that other people will also love the records that we put out. This ethos has been the ultimate foundation in the label's history from the start.

"To that end, for our 15th anniversary we have decided to re-issue 15 records from varying parts of our history and catalogue, all as limited vinyl-only releases. Hopefully our choices accurately represent what a diverse sound we have to the label, and that the passion we have for the music and the bands shines through."



1 - Juliette and the Licks '...Like A Bolt Of Lightning' (Feb '05)

Limited edition & hand-numbered // Gold & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



5 - Casey 'Love Is Not Enough' (Aug '16)

Limited edition & hand-numbered // White & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



Y - frnkiero andthe cellabration 'stomachaches' (Aug '14)

Limited edition & hand-numbered // Silver & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



E - Tubelord 'Our First American Friends' (Oct '09) / 'Tezcatlipoca' (Aug '10)

Limited edition & hand-numbered // Orange & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



A - We Are The Ocean 'Cutting Our Teeth' (Feb '10)

Limited edition & hand-numbered // Red & Crystal Clear Half & Half Vinyl



