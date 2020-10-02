Listen

It's the second part to 'A Cure For Wellness'.

Published: 4:46 pm, October 02, 2020

Happy. have launched their new single, 'Background Noise'.

Taken from the band’s new album 'Imposter Syndrome', due out 30th October via Rude Records, the song is the second part to recent drop 'A Cure For Wellness'.

Vocalist/guitarist Tate Logan explains: “Both songs focus on the story of someone very close to me that I love very much struggling with addiction.

"'Background Noise' in particular is a reflection of the experience from my side. It is a song full of forgiveness and understanding and love. After a lot of time and thought, I realize now how I could have handled the whole thing better.”

