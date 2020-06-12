Listen

Published: 9:23 pm, June 12, 2020

Happy. have debuted their new single, 'Sick Is The New Sane'.

“When you are an artist you have an obligation to uphold a certain amount of attention and interest online,” explain the Columbia, SC trio.

“This song is about feeling detached from real life due to constantly feeling the need to be present online and the effect it has on our psyche and mental health."

This month’s proceeds from the single will be donated to Campaign Zero and the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective.

