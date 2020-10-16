Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Happy. delve into home videos for their new 'Background Noise' video

"We hope this video gives fans a comforting nostalgia."
Published: 5:41 pm, October 16, 2020
Happy. delve into home videos for their new 'Background Noise' video

Happy. have shared a new video for 'Background Noise'.

It's a cut from their upcoming new album 'Imposter Syndrome', set for release on 30th October via Rude Records, and features a bunch of home movies.

Vocalist/guitarist Tate Logan shares: “Background Noise is a song about unconditional love for someone in your family through all of life’s hardships. With this year being so difficult, we created a visual that reminded us and fans of our loved ones and of great memories. 

"Most of the video is us as children experiencing some of the best moments of our lives. The rest of the video is incredible submissions from fans of moments that brought them joy before the world flipped upside down. 

"We hope this video gives fans a comforting nostalgia while also encouraging them to appreciate the relationships they’ve grown over their lives.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Seaway have released a new video for 'Mrs David', influenced by ﻿David Bowie and Freddie Mercury
Want to play Sound City? The Liverpool festival's Apply To Play programme is open
Superlove are going to release a new self-titled EP next month
Mayday Parade are celebrating their EP release with a new video for 'First Train'
Calva Louise have signed a new record deal, and dropped their new single 'Trial'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing