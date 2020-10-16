Happy. delve into home videos for their new 'Background Noise' video

Watch

Published: 5:41 pm, October 16, 2020

Happy. have shared a new video for 'Background Noise'.

It's a cut from their upcoming new album 'Imposter Syndrome', set for release on 30th October via Rude Records, and features a bunch of home movies.

Vocalist/guitarist Tate Logan shares: “Background Noise is a song about unconditional love for someone in your family through all of life’s hardships. With this year being so difficult, we created a visual that reminded us and fans of our loved ones and of great memories.

"Most of the video is us as children experiencing some of the best moments of our lives. The rest of the video is incredible submissions from fans of moments that brought them joy before the world flipped upside down.

"We hope this video gives fans a comforting nostalgia while also encouraging them to appreciate the relationships they’ve grown over their lives.”

Give it a watch below.