They've also shared new single 'Secrets'.

Published: 10:01 pm, May 15, 2020

Happy Accidents have announced a sort-of last-minute album, 'Sprawling'.

The news arrives today alongside new single 'Secrets', with the record itself following swiftly on 29th May.

They explain: "This record is the first thing we’ve made as the two of us and it felt like a real chance to turn to a new chapter and figure out what Happy Accidents is in 2020. It’s also the first record we’ve produced ourselves and it’s totally changed our outlook on how we can make and release music!"

Read more about it on happyaccidents.band, and give 'Secrets' a listen below.