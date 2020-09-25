Hands Like Houses have released a video for their huge new single, 'Dangerous'

Watch

The band have a new EP out next month.

Published: 10:53 am, September 25, 2020

Hands Like Houses have released a new video for 'Dangerous'.

It's a huge tune from the band's new self-titled EP, due for release on 23rd October.

Vocalist Trenton Woodley explains: “Something about this song has always been uncomfortable for me – when we started, 'Dangerous' was meant to be playful, confident, even arrogant – but as it came together, it felt like a reflection on frustration and losing control when all your confidence falls apart."

Of the video, he adds: "It’s a collage meant to evoke a sort of whiplash, cutting between cartoon bangs, pops and pows to destructive, explosive carnage that fundamentally changes the world we live in. We had the pleasure of working once again with Sam Shapiro to produce the clip, and once again he has come through with something equally as fun as it is powerful and we’re excited to put it out into the world."

Check it out below.