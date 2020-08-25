Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Hands Like Houses are going to release a new self-titled EP this October

Check out lead single 'The Water'.
Published: 11:14 am, August 25, 2020 Photos: Micala Austin.
Hands Like Houses are going to release a new self-titled EP.

Due for release on 23rd October, the news arrives alongside new single 'The Water', and precedes their 'Live In Ya Lounge II' livestream event on Saturday 29th August.

Vocalist Trenton Woodley says of the track: “I picture the protagonist as some beautiful, fantastical, strange and surreal sea creature that has come to live among us, but wants to go home," he says. "I feel like the voice of this song is one that has done its best to make a place to belong, but knows it doesn’t, can’t or won’t, and is trying to say a heartfelt, honest goodbye.

"Of course, that’s not to say there’s not a piece of me buried in that voice. I don’t think you get to come this far in life without wondering if you really belong to this particular path you’ve found yourself on, if there’s not somewhere else or someone else you’re meant to be. The harder the times, the bigger the question becomes in your mind. When it comes down to it, it’s a song about closing doors and opening new ones.”

Give it a listen below; the EP's full tracklisting reads:

1. The Water
2. Space
3. Dangerous
4. Stranger
5. Wired

