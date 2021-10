Coming soon

Check out the latest track to be taken from the record, 'Superstition', now.

Published: 10:22 am, October 11, 2021

HalfNoise - that's the side project of Paramore drummer Zac Farro - has announced details of a fourth full-length.

Titled 'Motif', it'll be released via his own Congrats Records, and is described as being inspired by his relationship with partner and collaborator Kayla Graninger.

Set for release on 5th November, you can check out the latest track to be taken from the record, 'Superstition' below.