It's a cut from the band's EP.

Published: 8:45 pm, March 26, 2020

Halflives have teamed up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn for their new tune, 'Time Bomb'.



It's a cut from the group's EP 'Resilience'. "There’s nothing more anxious than the passing of time and the feeling that you’ve been missing out on so many things by not taking action when it was the right time," frontwoman Linda explains.



“'Time Bomb' being the third step of the journey in 'Resilience', represents the moment where you self question, wonder if things could have gone differently, if you should have or could have done something else, eventually acknowledging all of your flaws and ending up in blaming yourself for your failures.



