Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Halflives have teamed up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn for their new tune, 'Time Bomb'

It's a cut from the band's EP.
Published: 8:45 pm, March 26, 2020
Halflives have teamed up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn for their new tune, 'Time Bomb'

Halflives have teamed up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn for their new tune, 'Time Bomb'.

It's a cut from the group's EP 'Resilience'. "There’s nothing more anxious than the passing of time and the feeling that you’ve been missing out on so many things by not taking action when it was the right time," frontwoman Linda explains.

“'Time Bomb' being the third step of the journey in 'Resilience', represents the moment where you self question, wonder if things could have gone differently, if you should have or could have done something else, eventually acknowledging all of your flaws and ending up in blaming yourself for your failures.

Check out 'Time Bomb' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Trivium have shared a new video for album title-track, 'What The Dead Men Say'
Download has been cancelled due to COVID-19
The Chats: "We had a crack at some of the things that piss us off"
AFI, Thrice, The Chats, Against The Current and more are playing 2000trees
Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos from isolation
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing