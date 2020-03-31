Halflives have booked in a new headline tour for July.
The dates - which include a set at 2000trees - will be preceded by a hometown warm-up at L'International Paris, too. The details are:
JULY
9 L'International Paris (exclusive warm-up show)
10 The Joiners Southampton
11 2000 Trees Festival
12 Satan's Hollow Manchester
14 The Underground Stoke-on-Trent
15 Camden Assembly London
16 Met Lounge Peterborough
17 The Key Club Leeds
Halflives recently dropped their team-up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn, new tune 'Time Bomb'; a cut from the group's EP 'Resilience'. Check it out below.