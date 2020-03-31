Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Halflives have booked in a new headline tour for July

They've a few dates around their 2000trees appearance. 
Published: 8:50 pm, March 31, 2020
Halflives have booked in a new headline tour for July

Halflives have booked in a new headline tour for July.

The dates - which include a set at 2000trees - will be preceded by a hometown warm-up at L'International Paris, too. The details are:

JULY
9 L'International Paris (exclusive warm-up show)
10 The Joiners Southampton
11 2000 Trees Festival
12 Satan's Hollow Manchester
14 The Underground Stoke-on-Trent
15 Camden Assembly London
16 Met Lounge Peterborough
17 The Key Club Leeds

Halflives recently dropped their team-up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn, new tune 'Time Bomb'; a cut from the group's EP 'Resilience'. Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Mikey Chapman from Mallory Knox has launched his new band, Black Sky Research
Covet have announced their new album, 'Technicolor'
Hot Milk have announced two rescheduled live dates
The Amity Affliction: "With this record, we've nailed it"
Lizzy Farrall has released a new video for 'Gaslighting'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing