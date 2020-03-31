On tour

They've a few dates around their 2000trees appearance.

Published: 8:50 pm, March 31, 2020

Halflives have booked in a new headline tour for July.

The dates - which include a set at 2000trees - will be preceded by a hometown warm-up at L'International Paris, too. The details are:



JULY

9 L'International Paris (exclusive warm-up show)

10 The Joiners Southampton

11 2000 Trees Festival

12 Satan's Hollow Manchester

14 The Underground Stoke-on-Trent

15 Camden Assembly London

16 Met Lounge Peterborough

17 The Key Club Leeds



Halflives recently dropped their team-up with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn, new tune 'Time Bomb'; a cut from the group's EP 'Resilience'. Check it out below.