Published: 8:37 pm, January 23, 2020

Paris trio Halflives will release a new EP this spring.

The band have announced five-track effort 'Resilience' for 13th March, accompanied by a new video for 'Snake'.

"'Resilience' is a record about getting lost and finding yourself again and the journey in-between," says lead singer Linda Battilani. "Each song explores a different step of the process in the following order: denial, anger, bargaining/self-questioning, depression and acceptance."

The tracklisting reads:



1. Rockstar Everyday

2. Snake

3. Time Bomb Feat. Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens)

4. One Bad Day

5. Hard To Break