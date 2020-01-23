Subscribe to Upset
February 2020
The five-track record is due in March.
Published: 8:37 pm, January 23, 2020
Paris trio Halflives will release a new EP this spring.

The band have announced five-track effort 'Resilience' for 13th March, accompanied by a new video for 'Snake'.

"'Resilience' is a record about getting lost and finding yourself again and the journey in-between," says lead singer Linda Battilani. "Each song explores a different step of the process in the following order: denial, anger, bargaining/self-questioning, depression and acceptance."

The tracklisting reads:

1. Rockstar Everyday
2. Snake
3. Time Bomb Feat. Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens)
4. One Bad Day
5. Hard To Break

