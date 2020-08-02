Halestorm have announced their new 'Reimagined' EP, which features both Amy Lee, and a cover of 'I Will Always Love You'

Coming soon

Published: 4:35 pm, August 02, 2020

Halestorm have announced their new 'Reimagined' EP.

The six-track release is due on 14th August, and features both a guest spot from Amy Lee on 'Break In', and a cover of Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You'.

Lzzy Hale says: “Over the last decade we’ve been putting out cover EPs in between every original album cycle just for fun... But this time around we decided to shake it up! For our Reimagined EP, we committed to only one cover but filled the rest with reimagined versions of Halestorm songs.

"It was such a blast to remake some of our favourite originals. One of the stand out moments on this EP is a duet of our song “Break In” featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee. Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.

"I hope you find something in Reimagined that brings you joy and hope in these crazy times we live in!"

The tracklisting reads:



1. I Get Off

2. I Miss The Misery

3. I Am The Fire

4. Break In (feat. Amy Lee)

5. I Will Always Love You

6. Mz. Hyde