On tour

They're taking their new record on the road throughout March and April.

Published: 12:05 pm, January 21, 2020

Haggard Cat have announced a new headline tour for spring.

The band - who release their new album 'Common Sense Holiday' on 13th March via Earache Records - will hit the road from 17th March, kicking with a set at Bristol Rough Trade.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 22nd January. Catch them live at the following:



MARCH

17 Bristol Rough Trade

18 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

19 Swansea Bunkhouse

20 Nottingham Bodega

21 Liverpool Sound Basement

23 York Fulford Arms

24 Stoke The Underground

25 Birmingham Dead Wax

26 Huddersfield The Parish

27 Glasgow Garage Attic

28 Newcastle Surf Café

30 Bournemouth Anvil

31 London The Grace



APRIL

01 Guildford Boileroom

02 Plymouth The Junction

03 Penryn Fish Factory

04 Exeter Cavern