Haggard Cat have announced a new headline tour for spring.
The band - who release their new album 'Common Sense Holiday' on 13th March via Earache Records - will hit the road from 17th March, kicking with a set at Bristol Rough Trade.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday 22nd January. Catch them live at the following:
MARCH
17 Bristol Rough Trade
18 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
19 Swansea Bunkhouse
20 Nottingham Bodega
21 Liverpool Sound Basement
23 York Fulford Arms
24 Stoke The Underground
25 Birmingham Dead Wax
26 Huddersfield The Parish
27 Glasgow Garage Attic
28 Newcastle Surf Café
30 Bournemouth Anvil
31 London The Grace
APRIL
01 Guildford Boileroom
02 Plymouth The Junction
03 Penryn Fish Factory
04 Exeter Cavern