Haggard Cat have shared their "most exploratory and experimental release to date", new single 'Rational'

Published: 9:09 pm, February 14, 2020

Haggard Cat have shared their new single, 'Rational'.

The song is a taster from their upcoming new album 'Common Sense Holiday', set for release on 13th March via Earache Records, and it arrives ahead of a UK headline tour that kicks off mid-March and includes a night at The Grace in London.

Guitarist/vocalist Matt Reynolds says of the song: "Rational is by far the most exploratory and experimental release from us to date. It features not one, but two hidden key changes and drifts through several time signatures.

"The lyrics deal with the idea of being sold a lie and although it may seem it, it wasn't originally intended from a political standpoint, it was in fact a retrospective look at a very short relationship that turned bad near instantly. I hope that someone listening for the words will be able to make up their own mind as to what it personally means to them."

