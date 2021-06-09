Watch

It's a teaser from the band's upcoming new album, due later this month.

Published: 2:06 pm, June 09, 2021

Hacktivist have released a video for their new single 'Hyperdialect (Feat. Aaron Matts)'.

It's a track from the band's new album of the same name, due for release 18th June via UNFD.

Co-vocalist Jot Maxi comments: "This single is about trying to describe our signature sound and how we use it. If our band was a comic book hero, then 'Hyperdialect' would be their weapon or superpower! It's our method of attack, our way of putting our governments and mainstream medias in the crosshairs. But rather than brute force we use 'Hyperdialect' to strike back.

"Technically you could say that all Hacktivist music is 'Hyperdialect'. That's one of the reasons we also chose it as an album title, this song then stands as an autological explanation of itself as a theory."

Aaron Matts adds: "Being a part of Hacktivist's hard-hitting movement was a task that I took huge pleasure in; when the band briefed me on the track and its meaning, we were still in a pool of uncertainty in the process of ironing out what Brexit would mean to us all. As a British musician living overseas, this was the perfect opportunity for me to focus my frustration and upcoming hardships concerning the situation, and I'm incredibly proud of the result and to be a part of Hacktivist's legendary legacy."

Check it out below, and catch the band live on 29th July at London's Signature Brew.