On tour

They'll perform twice at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Published: 10:56 am, December 18, 2019
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring.

The band will now bring their Not In This Lifetime World Tour to our shores for gigs on both 29th and 30th May at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They're part of a much wider run that will see them perform several shows across Europe, tickets for which went on sale this morning (Wednesday 18th December).

The details are:

MAY
20 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés
23 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin
26 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NEW)

JUNE
2 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
6 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)
9 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium
12 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)
14 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse
17 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
19 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport
21 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)
27 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Concert Series

