They'll perform twice at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Published: 10:56 am, December 18, 2019

Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring.

The band will now bring their Not In This Lifetime World Tour to our shores for gigs on both 29th and 30th May at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They're part of a much wider run that will see them perform several shows across Europe, tickets for which went on sale this morning (Wednesday 18th December).

The details are:



MAY

20 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés

23 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NEW)



JUNE

2 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

6 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)

9 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium

12 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)

14 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse

17 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

19 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport

21 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)

27 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Concert Series