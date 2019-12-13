Guns n' Roses are going to play a huge UK show next May

On tour

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday 18th December at 10am.

Published: 5:38 pm, December 13, 2019

Guns n' Roses are going to play a huge UK show next spring.

The band will bring their Not In This Lifetime World Tour to our shores on 29th May for a night at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It's part of a much wider run that will see them perform several shows across Europe, tickets for which go on sale from Wednesday 18th December at 10am.

The details are:



MAY

20 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés

23 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



JUNE

2 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

6 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)

9 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium

12 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)

14 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse

17 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

19 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport

21 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)

27 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Concert Series