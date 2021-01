Watch

gucci's new album is only a week or so away.

Published: 1:52 pm, January 13, 2021

guccihighwaters has teamed up with Powfu - from the summer hit 'deathbed (coffee for my head)' - for his new track, 'hold somebody'.

It's a cut from his upcoming album 'jokes on you', which is coming very quickly indeed, set for release on 22nd January via Epitaph Records.

His second full-length, the record will also feature previously released singles 'straight jacket', 'rope', 'expectations', and 'needle & thread'.

In the meantime, check out 'hold somebody' below.