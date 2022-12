Listen

Published: 4:21 pm, December 05, 2022

guccihighwaters has returned with a brand new track.

Titled 'in the dark', it was produced by No Love For the Middle Child (Travis Barker, Siiickbrain) and mixed by James Krausse.

Speaking about the track, guccihighwaters - AKA Morgan Murphy - explains: "’in the dark’ is a song about being stuck in a situation knowing you should leave but not wanting to look like a bad person for it, falling into love accidentally then realizing the consequences of it."

