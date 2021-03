Watch

Their new record is coming next month.

Published: 11:02 am, March 04, 2021

Greta Van Fleet are teasing their new album with a live video for 'Heat Above'.

It's the latest cut from 'The Battle at Garden’s Gate', due 16th April via Lava/Republic.

“‘Heat Above’ is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated,” the group explain. “This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead centre in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive and free.”

Give it a watch below.