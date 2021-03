Listen

Their new album's only a month away.

Published: 12:14 pm, March 19, 2021

Greta Van Fleet are teasing their new album with their new single 'Broken Bells'.

It's the latest cut from 'The Battle at Garden’s Gate', due 16th April via Lava/Republic.

“Broken Bells is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul,” explains the band’s Sam Kiszka. "Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones."

Give it a listen below.