The Menzingers' Gregor Barnett has shared his new solo single and video, 'Driving Through The Night'

It's from his upcoming solo debut.
Published: 12:54 pm, February 04, 2022
Gregor Barnett has shared his new single, 'Driving Through The Night'.

Following on from 'The First Dead Body I Ever Saw', it's a cut from his upcoming debut record 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', out on CD/digital on 18th February and vinyl on 18th March.

Penned during lockdown, “It was this perfect storm,” Gregor explains of his new venture. “The band couldn’t tour, I was going through a really difficult time, and I was stuck at home watching my family struggle with illness and death and hardship. The only thing I could do was write my way through it.”

Of the single, he adds: “it’s about feeling truly alone, and observing the monstrosity of the universe in the process.”

Check out the new track below.

