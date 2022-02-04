The Menzingers' Gregor Barnett has shared his new solo single and video, 'Driving Through The Night'

Gregor Barnett has shared his new single, 'Driving Through The Night'.
Following on from 'The First Dead Body I Ever Saw', it's a cut from his upcoming debut record 'Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave', out on CD/digital on 18th February and vinyl on 18th March.
Penned during lockdown, “It was this perfect storm,” Gregor explains of his new venture. “The band couldn’t tour, I was going through a really difficult time, and I was stuck at home watching my family struggle with illness and death and hardship. The only thing I could do was write my way through it.”
Of the single, he adds: “it’s about feeling truly alone, and observing the monstrosity of the universe in the process.”
Check out the new track below.